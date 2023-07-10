Microsoft’s red Series 2 Core Xbox Elite Wireless Controller hits Amazon low at $111.50

Update: The red model detailed below has now dropped even lower to the $111.65 shipped Amazon all-time low. The standard white edition is down at $110 shipped. Details are as follows.

Alongside the announcement of the new Barbie Xbox console, faceplates, and in-game Forza cars from the new movie, we now spotted a notable price drop on the latest Series 2 Core Xbox Elite Wireless Controller. The red version that launched shortly after the initial white model is now at a new Amazon all-time low with a $114.99 shipped listing. It is regularly $140 and is now nearly 20% off for the lowest we have tracked. As you might know from our launch coverage, the latest Core models come with a trimmed down experience with a lower price of entry while still delivering on the customizable wireless Xbox controller experience. It doesn’t look quite as awesome as the new Starfield special edition wireless Xbox controller if you ask me, but that’s just an amazing take on the standard issue first-party gamepad – more details on that one can be found right here alongside the upcoming game. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect right here and head below for more details.

Not into the pro-grade Elite gamepads? Just scoop up Amazon’s multi-platform wireless gamepad while it’s at the best price of the year as part of its early Prime Day offer. Now $40, the regular $70 gamepad can be used on a plethora of platforms. But for something specifically for Xbox, 8Bitdo’s customizable controller starts from $20 right now.

Then check out the new Seagate Special Edition Starfield Xbox Game Drives and WD_BLACK’s C50 Xbox Expansion Card before you hit up our hands-on review of the HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller. You’ll also want to shore up your Xbox Game Pass sub before the official price hike hits at the beginning of next month with all of the details you’ll need on that waiting in our report from last week.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller features:

Experience the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 featuring adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks.

Enjoy limitless customization with interchangeable components and exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app.*

Save up to 3 custom profiles on the controller and switch between them on the fly.

Swap thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles to tailor your controller to your preferred gaming style.

Stay in the game with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life and refined components that are built to last.

