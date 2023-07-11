Fitbit Versa 4 falls to new all-time low at $140 (Reg. $200), plus other Fitbit wearables from $80

As part of its Prime Day Day 2023 deals, Amazon is now discounting an assortment of Fitbit fitness trackers – all of which are falling to the best prices to date. The new Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch is a highlight that first hit the scene last fall with a $230 price tag, and is now dropping down to $139.95 shipped in all three styles. This is the best price of the year after dropping to $200 at the beginning of 2023, delivering at least 30% in savings. Today’s offer is also marking a new all-time low period at $20 under our previous mention.

Delivering one of Fitbit’s latest wearables, the new Versa 4 arrives with its most recent regimen of fitness tracking features centered around all of the usual workout tracking tech as well as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 details, and a daily readiness score. Throw in a refreshed form-factor, as well as 6-day battery life, Google Wallet, and a 50-meter water-resistant level, and you’re looking at all the tech needed to monitor your fitness journey this spring. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the new Google features as well in our launch coverage.

Prime Day Fitbit deals now live:

Alongside the deals going live today, we’re also still tracking the second-best price to date on the higher-end Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch. It delivers a flagship fitness tracking experience at $70 off, dropping to one of the best prices ever at $230.

Be sure to go shop all of the other best Prime Day 2023 deals. The savings are just now under way as Amazon’s annual summer savings event goes live, delivering the best prices of the year across a collection of the latest tech, home goods, fashion, and collectibles. We’ll be updating our hub all week long with the best offers currently live, which is the best place to head after shopping the discounts above.

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch features:

Get better results from your workout routine with Versa 4 + Premium. Know when you’re up for a challenge or need a recovery day with your personalized Daily Readiness Score. Track more exercises than ever right from your wrist with 40+ exercise modes and never miss a beat with calls, texts and notifications right on your wrist.

