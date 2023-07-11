Jackery Gold Box delivers all-time lows on latest portable power stations from $168, more

As part of its Prime Day Day 2023 deals, Amazon is offering the best prices of the year on Jackery portable power stations, solar panel kits, and more. Jackery makes some of our favorite portable power solutions at 9to5Toys, and now they’re even better values. Earlier this spring, Jackery expanded its lineup of popular portable power stations with the new Explorer 2000 Plus, and now its second-ever discount is arriving. Marked down by itself to $1,999 shipped, today’s offer arrives at $400 off. This is matching the Amazon all-time low and is only the second chance to save.

Everything with Jackery’s latest starts with the Explorer 2000 Plus itself. The new power station finally makes the switch away from the NCM batteries that have long been used by Jackery over to the longer lasting and safer LFP standard. As for how you’ll actually be able to leverage all of that power, the Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus comes outfitted with the kind of flagship roster of ports you’d expect from its latest and greatest. There’s four full AC outlets+ an RV friendly TT-30, as well as dual USB-A slots, a pair of 100W USB-C outputs, and a 12V car jack. There are also solar panel bundles at up to $700 off. Head below for more.

Alongside the newest addition to the Jackery family, many of its other power stations are also getting in on the savings today for Prime Day. You’ll want to just dive into the entire sale to check the different models for yourself, though we did pick out a few highlights below. Everything on sale below is down to a new all-time low, or matching the previous best price ever.

Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus features:

With 2042.8Wh gigantic capacity, Jackery 2000 Plus Power Station is capable of powering heavy load devices up to 3000W such as air conditioners, RVs, satisfying all the power needs of outdoor exploration or home use. It whispers QUIET AT ONLY 30dB in operation, leaving you complete peace of mind.

