Pixel Watch joins in on the Google Prime Day deals with all-time low drop to $250 (Save $100)

Not letting the Apple Watch savings today steal the spotlight, the Google Pixel Watch is getting in on savings with the best discount to date. Courtesy of Amazon, Google’s latest wearable arrives at $249.99 shipped. It normally sells for $350, and is now clocking in at $100 off. This is a new all-time low at $50 under our previous mention while delivering the first chance to score a discount under $299. Google Pixel Watch just hit the scene last fall as the company’s first attempt at packing its usual tech into a wearable form-factor. Centered around a unique circular domed design, the watch is powered by the latest version of Wear OS and backed by all of the Fitbit prowess that Google has now come to own. Alongside being able to track workouts and other daily stats, there’s also sleep and heart rate monitoring to complement the heart rhythm assessment for detecting AFib with the built-in ECG tech. Our hands-on review explores just how all of that stacks up for daily use.

Also on sale, Amazon is marking down an assortment of official Google Pixel Watch bands to help mix up the look of your new wearable. There are several different styles eligible for the promotion, including the more stylish woven bands to the sportier Active Bands. Pricing currently starts at $43, and is down from the usually up to $59 going rates.

Complementing the Pixel Watch, we’re tracking a collection of other Google Prime Day deals this week. The savings start right now with Google’s Pixel 7 Pro, which drops to a new all-time low at $649 with $250 in savings attached. Then there’s the Pixel 6a that is getting in on those best-ever prices with a drop to $249.

Google Pixel Watch features: 

The Google Pixel Watch has a beautiful circular, domed design and new experience with Wear OS by Google. Live healthier with sleep, heart rate, and activity tracking on Fitbit and get things done on the go with Google Assistant, Maps, Wallet, Calendar, and Gmail. And with the 4G LTE option, leave your phone at home.

