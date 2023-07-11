Play PlayStation games on your Android device with the first deal on BACKBONE One at $70 (Reg. $100)

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $100 $70
Backbone One PlayStation Edition

After launching back in April, we are now tracking the first notable price drop on the PlayStation Edition BACKBONE One Mobile Gaming Controller for Android. The regularly $100 Android smartphone controller is now down at $69.99 shipped via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. For those unfamiliar, this controller is compatible with “most Android devices version 8.0 and up including Google Pixel 2 series, Samsung S8/Note 8 series, and more,” allowing gamers to enjoy controller-ready PlayStation and Steam titles on-the-go. Uniquely “recognized as a DualSense by the PS Remote Play App, this exclusive Backbone enables gamers to play their favorite PS4 and PS5 games on their Android device from anywhere.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and over on 9to5Google before you head below for more. 

While it’s not going to work with the PS Remote Play App, a more affordable and, otherwise, comparable solution comes by way of the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for Android at $49. It delivers on a similar wrap-around, Nintendo Switch-style form-factor to provide mobile gamers with a more traditional and comfortable gamepad to enjoy just about anywhere. 

And speaking of the Kishi, Razer’s refreshed iPhone edition is still down at the all-time low on Amazon. The regularly $100 controller grip is now selling for $78.50 shipped and you can get a closer look at what it brings to your mobile kit right here

Then, head over to our Prime Day 2023 deal hub for the rest of the best price drops that are live as part of Amazon’s massive 2-day shopping extravaganza. 

PlayStation Edition BACKBONE One Mobile Gaming Controller features:

Responsive analog triggers, tactile buttons, and clickable thumbsticks for the ultimate mobile gaming experience. Connects to your phone’s USB-C port for ultra-responsive gameplay. Charge and use your favorite headset while you play. Compatible most Android devices 8.0 and up including Google Pixel 2 Series and above, Samsung S8 and Note 8 Series and above and more. The Backbone app is your gaming destination–the feature-rich home for gaming on mobile devices complete with 20+ unique features. Record and share gameplay, party up with friends, and launch your favorite games all from one place. 

