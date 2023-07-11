Play PlayStation games on your Android device with the first deal on BACKBONE One at $70 (Reg. $100)

After launching back in April, we are now tracking the first notable price drop on the PlayStation Edition BACKBONE One Mobile Gaming Controller for Android. The regularly $100 Android smartphone controller is now down at $69.99 shipped via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. For those unfamiliar, this controller is compatible with “most Android devices version 8.0 and up including Google Pixel 2 series, Samsung S8/Note 8 series, and more,” allowing gamers to enjoy controller-ready PlayStation and Steam titles on-the-go. Uniquely “recognized as a DualSense by the PS Remote Play App, this exclusive Backbone enables gamers to play their favorite PS4 and PS5 games on their Android device from anywhere.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and over on 9to5Google before you head below for more.

While it’s not going to work with the PS Remote Play App, a more affordable and, otherwise, comparable solution comes by way of the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for Android at $49. It delivers on a similar wrap-around, Nintendo Switch-style form-factor to provide mobile gamers with a more traditional and comfortable gamepad to enjoy just about anywhere.

And speaking of the Kishi, Razer’s refreshed iPhone edition is still down at the all-time low on Amazon. The regularly $100 controller grip is now selling for $78.50 shipped and you can get a closer look at what it brings to your mobile kit right here.

PlayStation Edition BACKBONE One Mobile Gaming Controller features:

Responsive analog triggers, tactile buttons, and clickable thumbsticks for the ultimate mobile gaming experience. Connects to your phone’s USB-C port for ultra-responsive gameplay. Charge and use your favorite headset while you play. Compatible most Android devices 8.0 and up including Google Pixel 2 Series and above, Samsung S8 and Note 8 Series and above and more. The Backbone app is your gaming destination–the feature-rich home for gaming on mobile devices complete with 20+ unique features. Record and share gameplay, party up with friends, and launch your favorite games all from one place.

