First price drop hits WD’s new C50 1TB Xbox expansion card to match Seagate’s Prime Day deal at $140

WD finally unveiled a competitor Xbox storage expansion card, effectively giving Seagate a run for its money and forcing it to finally bring prices down. And after seeing the 1TB Seagate variant drop to a new all-time low at $140 for Prime Day, WD is following suit. Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB C50 Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S down at $139.99 shipped. This is indeed only a $10 price drop from the $150 regular price it launched with  at the beginning of last month. But it is also the first deal, a subsequent Amazon all-time low, and gives gamers partial to WD_BLACK gear something at the same price as the Seagate Prime Day offer. It slides directly into your Xbox Series X|S so you can store and play games directly from your newly expanded internal drive. Get a closer look right here and head below for more details. 

There’s no other way to expand your Xbox storage in an official capacity outside of the Seagate and WD_BLACK Expansion cards. But if you if think a 500GB model will give your system enough of a boost, you can grab the half TB WD_BLACK C50 at the $80 MSRP. 

And while we are talking Xbox upgrades, scope out the best prices of the year now live for Prime Day 2023 on 8Bitdo’s backlit Xbox Media Remotes from $17. The dive into the new Amazon all-time low on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core at $98.50 and this Xbox Series S bundle deal

The rest of the best Prime Day 2023 discounts across just about every product category are waiting in our constantly updated deal hub

WD_BLACK 1TB C50 Storage Expansion Card features:

  • The WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox leverages the Xbox Velocity Architecture and delivers the same performance as your Xbox Series X|S internal storage
  • As game file sizes grow, capacities from 512GB to 1TB* let you keep more of today’s top titles installed and ready to go. (* 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.)
  • This officially licensed Xbox expansion card is plug-and-play with your Xbox Series X|S, so you don’t have to worry about compatibility or opening your console to install.

