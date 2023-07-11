Wyze Cam Pan v3 sees first discount for Prime Day, dropping to $32 (Save 30%)

As part of its Prime Day Day 2023 deals, Amazon is now marking down some of our favorite smart home security cameras here at 9to5Toys, with various Wyze offerings on sale. A favorite is the Wyze Cam Pan v3 at $32.16 shipped. Down from $46, you’re looking at the first discount yet and a new all-time low at 30% off. Having just hit the scene back in February, the latest addition to the Wyze stable arrives with an entirely new design that still very much packs the brand’s signature stylings. Each of the two cameras feature 1080p streaming capabilities with direct connection right to your Wi-Fi. They can connect with Alexa and Assistant, while also featuring color night vision, two-way audio, and motion detection. Though the real star of the show is the pan and tilt functionality, which lets you surveil an entire room. Further explore how the features stack up in our hands-on review.

Bringing all of Wyze’s usual budget-friendly security focus outside of your home, its recent Floodlight Cam arrives with a 1080p HD sensor that comes outfitted with a pair of 2,600-lumen LEDs to deliver on the naming scheme. It sports 270-degree motion detection which on top of turning on the lights, can also trigger the 105dB siren and send alerts to the companion smartphone app. You’ll also be able to pair the camera with the likes of Alexa and Google Assistant for expanding either smart home ecosystem. Best of all, it’s now on sale for $69.98. That delivers the same 30% in savings that the lead deal offered, while marking one of the best discounts we’ve ever seen. Our launch coverage details all of the other smart home security features, too.

Wyze Cam Pan v3 features:

Wyze Cam Pan v3 is a wired pan-and-tilt video camera with an IP65 rating, so you can confidently install it and track the action, whether outside in the rain or inside in the nursery. Livestream from anywhere and control remotely using the Wyze app to check any part of the room, fast. Or monitor a room automatically, in a constant pattern, by setting 4 predefined waypoints. Panning has a 360° left/right rotation range and tilting has a full 180° vertical up/down range.

