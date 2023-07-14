Score an open-box Xbox Series S for one of the lowest prices yet at $228 (Reg. $299)

Woot today is offering a rare chance to save some actual cash on a Microsoft Xbox Series S. Right now, open-box units are marked down to $227.69 Prime shipped, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Today’s offer lands from the usual $299 price tag, pairing today’s price cut with $71 in savings. Prime Day did see some bundle offers on new condition consoles, but there weren’t any actual markdowns on the console alone. While stock shortages have all but ceased to exist as of late, that doesn’t mean we’re seeing discounts on Xbox Series S left and right now. But thanks to today’s offer, you can bring home Microsoft’s latest console experience. Capable of 1080p 120Hz gaming, Xbox Series S uses the same processor as its higher-end X counterpart while also offering 512GB of onboard storage. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Included with the Xbox Series S, you’re also getting one of Microsoft’s latest Xbox Wireless Controllers alongside all of the cables you’ll need to get set up. Though if you’re looking for games, we have you covered with all of the best discounts right here. So if you’re looking for the best way to make the most of your $20 in savings, loading up on a new game or two certainly seems like a good idea – especially considering we’re tracking a pretty notable Xbox Ultimate Game Sale.

In other gaming news from the Microsoft corner, we’re still tracking an Amazon all-time low on its Series 2 Core Xbox Elite Wireless Controller. Looking to improve the form-factor of the beloved pro-style gamepad, this offering adds customizable inputs, backpaddles, and other ways to personalize your console gaming experience at $111.50.

Xbox Series S features:

Introducing the Xbox Series S, the smallest, sleekest Xbox console ever. Experience the speed and performance of a next-gen all-digital console at an accessible price point.Go all-digital and enjoy disc-free, next-gen gaming with the smallest Xbox console ever made.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!