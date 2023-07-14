Today’s best game deals: Xbox Ultimate Game Sale – over 960 titles up to 80% off, more

Justin Kahn -
LEGO 2K Drive

Microsoft has now launched its summer Ultimate Game Sale. Jam-packed with over 960 digital titles, you’ll find up to 80% in savings to load up your back catalogue alongside some newer releases. Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Elden Ring, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, Ghostwire Tokyo, Dead Island 2, and LEGO 2K Drive (here’s our hands-on review) are just scratching the surface of the amount of games that are on sale this weekend for Xbox gamers. Head over to this landing page to browse through everything and be sure to dive into the now live ID@Xbox Demo Fest 2023 to try out some unreleased titles all weekend long. The rest of the best game deals are waiting down below. 

Hangover Prime Day game deals:

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more

Summer Game announcements and reveals:

