Sony’s new customizable PS5 accessibility controller goes up for pre-order later this week

Gaming is a pastime and an experience for everyone, young and old, no matter the circumstances, and Sony is looking to make its beloved platform an even more inclusive one with its upcoming Access controller for PS5. Following in line to some degree with Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller and HORI’s officially licensed Flex Controller for Nintendo Switch, the Access controller for PS5 is designed to provide a particularly customizable and versatile gamepad for those with disabilities or special needs when it comes to gaming on Sony’s platform. Head below for more details and a closer look at the new Access Controller ahead of the pre-order launch later this week.

Sony’s Access controller for PS5 goes up for pre-order this week

Sony says that for the past half-decade, it has “been on a journey with accessibility organizations and experts to create a versatile controller kit that enables gamers with disabilities to play more comfortably and for longer periods, empowering more players to share in the joy of gaming.” This development has culminated in what is known as the Access Controller for PS5.

The controller supports deep customization potential so gamers can completely rework the layout of the controls with “different button and stick caps in various shapes and designs, operate the controller from any 360° orientation, and connect third-party accessibility accessories using its four industry-standard 3.5mm expansion ports.”

You can get a closer look via the Access Controller – Features Trailer below:

The unique gamepad works directly with the customization options found in the PS5 OS. Players can “create up to 30 control profiles, adjust stick settings, toggle commands on/off, or disable buttons altogether to stop accidental pressing.” Gamers are also able to pair two Access controllers and one DualSense wireless controller together to use them at the same time.

The new Access Controller for PS5 carries an $89.99 MSRP and will go up for pre-order this Friday, July 21, 2023, via direct.playstation.com and “select retailers” before it officially hits store shelves on December 6.

