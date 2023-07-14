WaterField debuts new handmade water-resistant Taslan/leather Magnetic Passport Wallet

After being one of the first out of the gate with a new sleeve for Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Air, WaterField has now introduced a new Magnetic Passport Wallet. Designed for “organized, stress-free travel,” the American-made carrier leverages much of the hand-crafted technique the brand is known for alongside a handy and secure magnetic design. All of which is wrapped up in a neat package made of rugged and waterproof textiles to safeguard your most important travel document with a hit of full-grain leather for style. Head below for a closer look at the new WaterField Magnetic Passport Wallet.

New WaterField Magnetic Passport Wallet

While in the past I never really bothered with it, in recent years, something to neatly stow my passport, other important travel documents, and a few odds and ends has been an integral part of my travel kit. The new WaterField is looking to do just that and more so you can “stay organized in foreign lands and breeze through airports, train stations, and international borders.”

The Magnetic Passport Wallet keeps a passport, foreign bills and coins, train or plane tickets, credit cards, hotel keys, a pen, an AirTag, and other vital travel items secure and handy so travelers can relax and focus on their trip.

The WaterField Magnetic Passport Wallet is made of a custom fabric sourced from Taslan – “a lightweight high-tech woven fabric with a layer of tricot mesh for structure.” It also provides a water-resistant coating to ensure your passport is safe from accidental spills or anything of that nature and is combined with your choice of five different full-grain leathers along the front side.

The whole Magnetic Passport Wallet opens up like a book to reveal three secure zippered pockets as well as the included attached mini pen for taking notes and filling out forms – these things have increasingly moved over to the digital age, but it can still be an invaluable travel tool if you ask me.

From there, four hidden rare-earth magnets are in place to keep the book-style carrier closed – it also makes it so you can “sandwich” temporary travel papers in there while making your way through the airport or train station.

WaterField Magnetic Passport features at a glance:

Wrinkle- and water-resistant custom Taslan+Tricot textile.

Premium full-grain leather adds elegance.

Quick-access front YKK zippered pocket securely stows passport.

Large interior YKK zippered pocket holds foreign currency without folding.

Two small interior zippered pockets hold coins, credit cards, an AirTag, a SIM card tool, hotel keys, and other crucial loose travel items.

A convenient mini pen stays secure inside the wallet. (Pen included.)

The wallet opens like a book and maintains a slim profile.

Strong magnets keep the wallet closed and conveniently clasp documents that will be imminently needed.

Handcrafted entirely in San Francisco.

Now available for purchase at $119, the new Magnetic Passport Wallet is available in your choice of black, blue, chocolate (dark brown), grizzly (light brown), or red full-grain leather. That’s certainly not cheap, especially considering you can find loads of them on Amazon for a fraction of the price, but handcrafted leather goods rarely are.

