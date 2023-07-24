Prime Day savings return on Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch as $70 discount lands at $230

Offering some of the best prices to date, Amazon is now rolling out discounts to the latest Fitbit Sense 2. The flagship smartwatch has been largely trending at $300 since its debut last fall, with only the occasional discount here and there to walk away without paying full price. Today, we’re tracking one of the most enticing yet, as all three styles of the Fitbit Sense 2 drop to $229.95 shipped. That’s $70 off and landing within $1 of the all-time low. This matches Prime Day pricing too. As the latest flagship wearable from Fitbit, the new Sense 2 improves on the original by packing some new health monitoring tech into a slimmer wrist-friendly design than before. Alongside all of the other ways it has been able to keep tabs on fitness, there’s now a stress-monitoring EDA sensor which joins the built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitoring tech. There’s still 6-day battery life, as well as everything else you can read all about in our hands-on review.

A more affordable wearable than the flagship Sense 2, you can also bring one of the latest Fitbit releases to your wrist with the Versa 4. This smartwatch launched right alongside the model on sale above, and arrives with a lower $170 price tag. It’s not sitting at the best price of the year quite like the Sense 2, but delivers some notable additions to your fitness regimen like workout tracking, heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on SpO2 readings, and more at $30 off.

A bit more capable, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is now landing at its best price to date just ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event this week. Those who can forgo bringing home the brand’s latest release can now score one of its greatest offerings for less than ever before as a $71 discount drops pricing down to $379.

Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch features:

Learn to manage stress, sleep better and live healthier with Sense 2—our most advanced health and fitness smartwatch. All-day stress detection with cEDA and daily Stress Management Score, ECG app for atrial fibrillation assessment, irregular heart rhythm notifications, SpO2, health metrics dashboard, menstrual health tracking and mindfulness content. Measure and improve sleep quality: personalized Sleep Profile, daily sleep stages & Sleep Score, smart wake alarm and do not disturb mode.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!