CASETiFY refreshes Inside Out collection with new cases that show off your iPhone 14’s internals

CASETiFY is launching a new iPhone 14 collection of cases and accessories today that bring the internal designs of Apple’s newest smartphone to the surface. The new updates to the Inside Out collection are as fittingly named as possible, wrapping any of Apple’s iPhone 14 series smartphones in the brand’s signature form factors with designs that show off the internal circuitry.

CASETiFY Inside Out

The newest CASETiFY lineup of covers is here, and the designs are taking a step back from collaborating with existing pop culture IPs. Instead, CASETiFY is looking inward. No, not in a fun philosophical way. But instead, we’re getting some updates to its Inside Out collection that brings the internal design of your handset to the exterior.

As per usual with any new collection of CASETiFY, the new Inside Out lineup is applying to the brand’s existing form factors. So while the actual designs are getting some love for the new series of releases, the actual builds of the cover are not. The brand is just applying some sick designs that all come backed by the same variety and customization as we’ve written home about in the past. I have been daily driving these cases for years, and they are as tried and true as any other covers out there. You’ll find varying levels of protection, from slim clear-style covers to more durable ones with some added coverage to help withstands drops and the like.

CASETiFY isn’t the first brand to offer these stylings, either. The folks over at Spigen, who are very much still beloved here at 9to5Toys, have already delivered the same X-ray inspiration to your iPhone 14 series smartphone. These do offer a bit of a different interpretation on the inside of your device and are ultimately more affordable cases. So what you’re paying for on the CASETiFY front is the more premium builds and different form factors as opposed to just a chance to show off your handset’s internals.

Other accessories available too

Alongside the company’s signature iPhone 14 cases, the collection also includes some essential MagSafe accessories. First up is the latest version of its PowerThru Power Bank, which in this case also bears a design inspired by the internal components.

One of the more fun designs here brings that same Inside Out philosophy to your MagSafe wallet too. It really is just showing off the magnetic coil inside of the accessory, but it takes one of our favorite models not the market and adds a bit more flare to it. It’s been several years now since I first reviewed one of the CASETiFY MagSafe wallets, and still, all this time later, I am a big fan of the value it offers.

The additions to the CASETiFY Inside Out collection are now available for purchase. The iPhone 14 accessories join some existing releases for iPad and MacBook, as well as some previous-generation iPhones. Pricing starts at $42 across the board.

If you’re looking for something a bit more unique from the folks at CASETiFY, we just took a hands-on look at two of the brand’s latest collections. In what is a personal favorite for me, the new Evangelion lineup offers some of the most unique covers to date from the company, which are then paired with some web-slinging stylings thanks to a new Spider-Man collection.

