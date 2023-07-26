Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) $200 (Reg. $599)

School is returning faster than you think. And while that inspires a lot of shopping for families around the world, it also inspires a lot of sales and limited-time opportunities to save on fantastic services and platforms. For example, our Back To School 2023 Sale runs from July 28th through August 13th, and in that window, you can get a Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) for just $199.97 (reg. $599).

Babbel is a one-of-a-kind language learning platform that’s helped millions of users take on new languages over the years. This subscription offers users access to lessons and programs to learn 14 languages for life. When working through a course load, you can leave it and then pick up from where you left off whenever you want.

The app is designed to help users become conversational in remarkably short turnaround times. Part of how Babbel accomplishes this is by offering personalized reviews sessions to help ensure you’re retaining the material correctly and that you’re on path in developing your accents and pronunciations. Babbel is mostly designed around offering 10-15 minute lessons. This bite-sized approach makes it easy for busy students and professionals to learn while you’re on the go. Plug in your headphones and pull up Babbel on your MacBook or phone and dive into a quick lesson between classes each day, and in no time you’ll be conversational.

Babbel has over ten million users around the world. It’s rated 4.6/5 strs on both Google Play and the App Store with hundreds of thousands of reviews on each. It’s also available for an extra friendly rate during our Back To School 2023 Sale, which runs from July 28th through August 13th. Get this Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) just $199.97 (reg. $599).

