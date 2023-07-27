Today’s Android game and app deals: Worms W.M.D, Unwritten Tales, NoteLynX Outliner, more

Big time early price drops on the brand new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6/Classic, the Galaxy Tab S9/+, and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 continue, but it’s now time for today’s best offers on Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Worms W.M.D: Mobilize, Worms 4, Devils & Demons, Book of Unwritten Tales 2, NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

The worms are back in their most destructive game yet. With a gorgeous, hand-drawn 2D look, brand new weapons, vehicles and buildings plus the return of some much-loved classic weapons and gameplay, Worms W.M.D: Mobilize is the best worms experience ever. Work your way through 10 training and 20 campaign missions of increasing difficulty using the huge arsenal of new and classic weapons at your disposal. Use new vehicles to cause chaos amongst the enemy ranks and use buildings to gain the tactical advantage as you try to dominate the battlefield!

