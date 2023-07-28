Today’s Android game and app deals: Teslagrad, Home Run High, Grand Prix Story, more

Your Friday collection of Android game and app deals from Google Play is now ready and waiting down below the fold. Check out this deal on the 2023 model Hisense 65-inch 144Hz Google TV at the all-time low as well as ongoing pre-order offers on the brand new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6/Classic and Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9/+, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like Teslagrad, Home Run High, Grand Prix Story, Anime Studio Story, The Enchanted Kingdom Premium, and more. Head below for all of today’s Android game and app deals. 

In the Kingdom of Elektropia, a king rules with an iron fist, combating and destroying a sect of technological wizards who have a massive tower in the middle of the city named Teslagrad. Teslagrad is a 2D puzzle-platformer with action elements where magnetism and other electromagnetic powers are the key to go throughout the game, and thereby discover the secrets kept in the long abandoned Tesla Tower. Embark on an adventure as a young boy armed with ancient Teslamancer technology. Forge your path through the Tesla Tower and overcome the huge variety of challenges and enigmas.

