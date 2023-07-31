Today’s Android game and app deals: HOOK 1 and 2, Pocket Rogues, Manual Camera, more

Monday afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below the fold. Just be sure to also check out the deals we are tracking on Sony’s photography-focused Xperia 5 III, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and 8Bitdo’s new Android-compatible NES/Famicom-inspired mechanical keyboard with giant customizable Super Buttons. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Manual Camera: DSLR Camera Pro, Castles of Mad King Ludwig, HOOK 1 and 2, Pocket Rogues: Ultimate, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android game and app deals still live

HOOK 2 features:

Hook 2 is a minimalist puzzle game about unhooking the hooks. This time I have added an extra dimension to the game. Your task is to remove all the hooks from the board using various game mechanics that you discover as you play. You will find here only relaxing, minimalistic puzzles without unnecessary ads, scoring or even text.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!