Review: Beyerdynamic Blue Byrd ANC wireless buds nail comfort and sound [Video]

While there has been a recent push for the convenience of true wireless earbuds, Beyerdynamic is taking a different approach with its neckband design Blue Byrd ANC in-ear headset. There are pros and cons to this throwback style of earbuds, and we went hands-on to see how it performs in the real world. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

Controls

One benefit of the neckband design is that we get physical buttons that are easy to find and press. On the right side are three in-line control buttons. Plus and minus buttons handle volume tweaks, while the multi-function middle button can play/pause media, skip tracks, and call up the voice assistant.

There are two larger parts of the neckband – one holds a USB-C charging port, and the other hides a button under the Beyerdynamic logo that will power on and off the Blue Byrd ANC.

Blue Byrd ANC comfort

When it comes to the actual fit of the earbuds in my ears, I found these to be much more comfortable than the Free Byrd true wireless earbuds we looked at last year. The smaller profile allows them to sit comfortably in my ear canals.

Additionally, Beyerdynamic includes five pairs of silicone tips in varying sizes to ensure the best fit. I found the middle pair to fit me the best.

I needed to push the buds quite deep into my ears to get the best fit and sound. Even so, they didn’t cause me any discomfort.

I do wonder if providing a pair of foam ear tips would help when it comes to ANC. Much like earplugs, foam tips like the popular Comply tips typically provide a better seal for blocking out background noise.

Blue Byrd ANC: Video

How does it sound?

On paper, the Blue Byrd ANC is impressive, with a frequency response of 10-28,000 Hz. Additionally, it supports Qualcomm® aptX™ Adaptive, Qualcomm® aptX™, AAC, and SBC codecs.

Altogether, it makes for a good-sounding pair of earbuds. While not as silky smooth as the Xelento Remote when it comes to mid-range vocals, the Blue Byrd ANC has a well-rounded sound profile with a little extra kick in the pants, thanks to the powerful bass.

Even with the volume cranked up, the bass was never muddy, and there was no distortion in vocals or instruments.

While it’s not going to top the charts for soundstage and separation, I could still distinguish all of the different instruments in cluttered metal tracks like Mist by Protest the Hero. In more delicate tracks, like “Hotel California (Live on MTV),“ the vocals were smooth, and the instruments were clear.

Overall, the Blue Byrd ANC earbuds are a lot of fun to listen to. I enjoyed running through my normal playlist of testing tracks, and the buds worked well across many different genres. The full low-end is a lot of fun, but it’s not overwhelming like some budget earbuds can sometimes be. It’s well-balanced and just a great listening experience.

Blue Byrd not so ANC

One of the main features of these earbuds – and I can only imagine what makes them cost $150 – is the addition of ANC. Unfortunately, it’s not as good as other, much more affordable true wireless earbuds like the latest from EarFun, the Air Pro 3.

While ANC does help to knock out background noise, I didn’t find it to remove as much as more affordable options. Of course, if ANC is one of your top priorities, the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen are about as good as you can get though they cost quite a bit more.

App controls

Through the MIY app, Blue Byrd ANC offers a bit of customization to the sound as well as control over the earbuds.

One feature is the sound personalization test which will create a custom profile for your hearing based on a two-minute hearing test. For me, the personalized mode emphasized higher frequencies for a fun and bright profile. I found the profile too contoured for my listening, but when listening to pop tracks like “Pretty Please” by Dua Lipa, I enjoyed having the slider set to about a 50/50 balance between the two.

There are also EQ profiles available, like bass boost, warm, V-shape, and speech, but without any further tweaking of these EQ modes, I didn’t find them particularly useful.

Battery life

The included 14 hours of battery life will best most true wireless earbuds, but it loses the convenience of a charging case that can often push that total number much higher.

Blue Byrd ANC: In-Use

I was skeptical of how the Blue Byrd ANC earbuds would feel when going for a run, but I found them to work quite well. There wasn’t nearly as much bouncing or movement as I expected. I needed to adjust the fit a few times while out on my run, but overall, I would run with these again.

I do enjoy the fact that you can just pull an earbud out and let it fall down. If you’re in an environment where you need to frequently remove an earbud, this design is really handy.

The hard case takes up a bit more room than the standard TWS earbuds with a charging case, but it’s still more portable than a full pair of over-the-ear headphones.

9to5Toys’ Take

I think there is absolutely a place for in-ear headphones like the Beyerdynamic Blue Byrd ANC. They nailed comfort and sound quality, but when it comes to ANC, other (often more affordable) earbuds can do it much better. So really, you need to take a look at the feature list and determine if the pros of having a neckband-style wireless setup will benefit how you will use them.

