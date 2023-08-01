LEGO slated to launch new $240 UCS TIE Interceptor ahead of Star Wars Day next year

Yesterday, we shared the news on what to expect from 11 upcoming LEGO Star War sets due out in the first half of 2023. The final one of those wasn’t all too exciting, with us simply noting that would be another UCS kit in May. Hardly shocking, right? But today we’re back to offer a little extra insight on the upcoming collectors model. Arriving as part of the May the 4th festivities, we’ll see a new UCS TIE Interceptor.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

LEGO UCS TIE Interceptor slated for May the 4th

Consider the first UCS of the year locked in. We’re starting to have a better idea of how the 2024 LEGO Star Wars action will stack up, and now we can actually report on the biggest model of the first half of the year. But aside from corroborating other reports that the LEGO Group will in fact be making a UCS TIE Interceptor next year, there’s not a lot whole we know so far.

One thing is for sure though, we will be seeing the new LEGO UCS TIE Interceptor launch on May 1. Like clockwork, the LEGO Group will be positioning its latest Ultimate Collectors Series set as the kit to buy come the Star Wars Day festivities next year, and we’ll see it debut to start the month just a few days before May the 4th. It’ll retail for $239.99, which is right in line with the 2023 X-Wing, as well as the 2022 Landspeeder.

Today’s report also joins all ten of the other new kits revealed as part of the first three waves of the LEGO Star Wars 2024 action. You’ll want to catch up by diving into our feature on all of the new kits, which include some new midi-scale ships, dioramas, and more.

9to5Toys’ Take

I was really holding out hope that we’d get to see a UCS set next year from Revenge of the Sith. But I suppose that even a movie celebrating its 20th anniversary was still wishful thinking for a good enough reason for the LEGO Group to make a prequel-era set. But even so, something as good as a UCS TIE Interceptor can hardly be considered to be a disappointment from LEGO.

I really do think that we’ll have to wait and see for the execution here, But if this year’s playscale TIE Interceptor was any indication of what is to come from next year’s model, we builders have so much to be excited about.

See more Will you be planning to buy the new UCS TIE Interceptor? — TidBricks (@TidBricks) August 1, 2023

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!