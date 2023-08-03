9to5Toys Daily: August 3, 2023 – AirPods Pro 2 $199, Pixel Stand 2nd Gen $71, Samsung Frame, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2023/08/9to5Toys-Daily-8323-11.08-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Pad & Quill’s American-made leather iPad Pro...
Add a touch of luxury diver-style to your Samsung Galax...
Sperry End of Season Sale takes up to 60% off hundreds ...
TP-Link’s new Kasa multi smart home platform Matt...
ESR launches first 15W multi-device MagSafe charging st...
Crucial’s new X9/10 Pro portable SSDs with up to ...
Anker’s new Nebula Mars 3 4K portable projector s...
Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Galaxy Truck...
Load more...
Show More Comments