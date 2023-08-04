Today’s Android game and app deals: Boxing Gym Story, INC The Beginning, Penarium, more

Justin Kahn -
Boxing Gym Story

Today’s Android game and app deals are now at the ready down below courtesy of the official Google Play store. Just be sure to scope out the price drops we are tracking on Chromecast with Google TV (HD), the first discount on Google’s all-new Pixel Tablet, and these ongoing offers on Samsung Galaxy S22+/Ultra at up to $500 off while you’re at it. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like Peace, Death! 2, Boxing Gym Story, INC: The Beginning, Accurate Weather App PRO, and much more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Boxing Gym Story features:

Are you the manager this down-on-its-luck boxing gym needs to get back on its feet? Get the town excited about boxing, and more people will start signing up. Stand by the ringside to cheer on your boxers. You never know how a match will go until the very end! Rack up more wins, and you’ll be able to upgrade your facilities with spa baths, high-class cafeterias, and more. Before you know it, athletes will be lining up to join you!

