Today’s Android game and app deals: Mana series, Final Fantasy, Fuel Manager Pro, more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go after the fold courtesy of Google Play. Joining the software deals, we are also tracking solid offers on Google’s official Pixel 7 Pro case alongside Pixel 7 and 7 Pro handsets starting from $449 and this deal on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. But for now it’s all about the apps including a load of Final Fantasy games, the Mana series, Cat Lady, Fuel Manager Pro, and more. Head below for a closer at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale
- Lineblack – Blue icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Squarecut – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Adventures of Mana $7 (Reg. $14)
- Trials of Mana $12 (Reg. $23)
- Legend of Mana $14 (Reg. $28)
- FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered $10 (Reg. $21)
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL $7 (Reg. $14)
- FINAL FANTASY III (3D REMAKE) $8 (Reg. $15)
- THE LAST REMNANT Remastered $12 (Reg. $20)
- VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH $9 (Reg. $18)
- CHAOS RINGS Ⅲ $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Last Roman Village $1 (Reg. $1.50)
- Breaking Gates $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Cat Lady $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Papers, Please $2 (Reg. $5)
- Fuel Manager Pro (Consumption) $2 (Reg. $5)
More Android game and app deals still live
- Smart QR Code Scanner Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Cartogram – Live Map Wallpaper FREE (Reg. $2)
- Orgi – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Live or Die: Survival Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- FINAL FANTASY VII $8 (Reg. $16)
- FINAL FANTASY IX for Android $10 (Reg. $21)
- Dungeon Maker $2 (Reg. $4)
- OK Golf $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- Quest of Wizard $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- KNIGHTS $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- PEG $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- ACE Academy $2 (Reg. $10)
- Ailment: dead standoff Premium $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- FTP Server $1 (Reg. $2)
- YoWindow Weather – Unlimited $6 (Reg. $10)
- Cubasis 3 – DAW & Studio App $15 (Reg. $30)
Adventures of Mana features:
Enshrined atop Mt. Illusia, high above the lofty clouds, stands the Tree of Mana. Drawing its life energy from the boundless celestial aether, the sentinel grows in silence. Legend holds that he who lays his hands upon its trunk will be granted power eternal―a power the Dark Lord of Glaive now seeks to further fuel his bloody quest for domination.
