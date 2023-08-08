Today’s Android game and app deals: Mana series, Final Fantasy, Fuel Manager Pro, more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go after the fold courtesy of Google Play. Joining the software deals, we are also tracking solid offers on Google’s official Pixel 7 Pro case alongside Pixel 7 and 7 Pro handsets starting from $449 and this deal on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. But for now it’s all about the apps including a load of Final Fantasy games, the Mana series, Cat Lady, Fuel Manager Pro, and more. Head below for a closer at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android game and app deals still live

Adventures of Mana features:

Enshrined atop Mt. Illusia, high above the lofty clouds, stands the Tree of Mana. Drawing its life energy from the boundless celestial aether, the sentinel grows in silence. Legend holds that he who lays his hands upon its trunk will be granted power eternal―a power the Dark Lord of Glaive now seeks to further fuel his bloody quest for domination.

