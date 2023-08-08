Today’s Android game and app deals: Mana series, Final Fantasy, Fuel Manager Pro, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go after the fold courtesy of Google Play. Joining the software deals, we are also tracking solid offers on Google’s official Pixel 7 Pro case alongside Pixel 7 and 7 Pro handsets starting from $449 and this deal on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. But for now it’s all about the apps including a load of Final Fantasy games, the Mana series, Cat Lady, Fuel Manager Pro, and more. Head below for a closer at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android game and app deals still live

Adventures of Mana features:

Enshrined atop Mt. Illusia, high above the lofty clouds, stands the Tree of Mana. Drawing its life energy from the boundless celestial aether, the sentinel grows in silence. Legend holds that he who lays his hands upon its trunk will be granted power eternal―a power the Dark Lord of Glaive now seeks to further fuel his bloody quest for domination.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

iRobot Roomba s9+ Self Emptying Robot Vacuum hits all-t...
Echelon EX-7s Smart Connected Fitness Bike with touchsc...
Tested: Anker’s new Nano Lightning Power Bank is ...
UGREEN metal adjustable MacBook, smartphone, and tablet...
Anker’s latest 7-in-1 USB-C hub packs USB-C ports...
Greenworks 24V Brushless Drill and Impact Driver combo ...
New Green Deals: Anker 256Wh LiFePO4 power station $187...
Oakywood knocks 15% off all its gorgeous wood/metal des...
Load more...
Show More Comments