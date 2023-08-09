Today’s Android game and app deals: Actraiser Renaissance, Codex of Victory, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Your mid-week collection of the best Android game and app deals has been organized for you down below the fold. Alongside the Google Play deals, we are also tracking a solid price drop on its new 2nd Gen Pixel Stand charger as well as the latest first-party Pixel Fold cases and Samsung’s Galaxy A54 5G. But for now we are focused on the software including titles like Cartogram, Reminder Pro, Actraiser Renaissance, Secret of Mana, Codex of Victory, Money Manager: Expense tracker, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android game and app deals still live

Actraiser Renaissance features:

Actraiser combines 2D platforming action (Realm Acts) with a City-building simulation (Realm Management) in the ultimate battle between good and evil! Featuring the soundtrack that sent shockwaves through the gaming world when it was first released, composed by the legendary Yuzo Koshiro – now remastered! Help humanity flourish by playing as the Lord of Light and their loyal angel in a world beset by evil.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

OtterBox takes 20% off iPhone 14 cases, new 15W MagSafe...
Govee’s Wi-Fi meat thermometer helps you monitor the ...
Gotrax Eclipse Ultra e-scooter sees $100 discount in Ne...
TCL’s 2023 Q7 Smart Google TVs with 240Hz VRR dro...
Review: Synology’s just-launched 2-bay DS224+ is ...
Belkin’s StandBy-ready 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Chargin...
Samsung’s 970 EVO Plus 2TB NVMe internal SSD land...
Cuisinart Kitchen Pro Food Slicer saves you time in the...
Load more...
Show More Comments