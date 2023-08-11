Score this giant 2023 model 85-inch TCL S4 Google Smart TV at the new $900 Amazon low

If you’re looking for a giant modern 4K display that won’t cost thousands, the deal we just spotted on the 2023 model TCL S4 is worth a look. Amazon is now offering the TCL 85-inch S4 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $899.99 shipped. Regularly $1,400, today’s deals is the best we can find. Undercutting the previous sale price by another $100, this offer also marks the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon since it launched earlier this spring. It’s not the most feature-rich option out there but if you’re looking for some serious size without spending $1,500 (or likely much more than that), it will deliver a solid 4K (2160p) panel with Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma, Google Assistant voice command action, Chromecast streaming, and more. It sports three HDMI inputs and Google’s TV ecosystem for direct access to apps and your streaming service alongside the giant 85-inch form-factor. Head below for more details.

For further comparison, today’s 85-inch deal comes in at the same price as you’ll pay for Amazon’s in-house 75-inch Omni series TV, and it’s on sale. If you are, however, not partial to something in the particularly oversized form-factor, check out the deals we are tracking on the 2023 model Hisense TVs. The U6, U7, and U8 variants are all now at some of the best prices ever with models ranging all size options starting from $450 shipped. Get a closer look at those right here.

On the other end of the spectrum, Samsung’s 2023 120Hz Quantum Smart TVs are now up to $1,500 off with deals from $1,298 and the “world’s first” wireless LG model is now up for sale. Starting at $5,000 and going up to a whopping $30,000 the new wireless OLED displays from LG are a sight to behold, even if you aren’t willing to spend the price of a car or two on one. Check them out in our coverage from earlier this week.

TCL S4 Class Smart TV features:

TCL S4 Class Smart TVs offer stunning 4K HDR picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD for enhanced clarity and detail, all wrapped together in an elegant edge-to-edge FullView metal bezel-less design blending seamlessly into any home. HDR PRO delivers bright and accurate colors for a lifelike viewing experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. In addition, with Motion Rate 240 with MEMC frame insertion, your favorite shows, movies, and sporting events are enhanced for exceptional motion clarity. Additionally, Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual: X are supported, enhancing your audio experience, and enabling virtualized 3D sound using only your TV speakers. TCL S Class TVs are more than just a Smart TV but a Smart Choice.

