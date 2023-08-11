Schwinn’s Marshall Hybrid e-bike sports a 35-mile range at $1,171 (Reg. $1,500)

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Marshall Electric Hybrid Bike for $1,170.62 shipped. Down from its usual price of $1,500, this hybrid E-bike has an 18-inch aluminum frame making it perfect for commutes, bike trails, or cruising with friends. It has an integrated 288W downtube battery that can last up to 35 miles on a single charge. It features a 250W hub-drive pedal assist motor that provides quiet boosts of acceleration up to 20 MPH with use of the throttle. A 7-speed twist shifter offers smooth gear changes, while its mechanical disc brakes provide stopping power in all weather types. It features integrated LED lights on the battery, with the head and taillights providing enough light to be seen in low-to-no-light rides.

Hybrid ebike, 18 inch aluminum frame, perfect ebike for commutes, bike trails, or meeting friends, 27.5-inch wheel fit riders 5’5” to 5’10” inches tall. Integrated downtube (288-watt) battery can last up to 35 miles on a single charge, includes charging cable, Tested to and complies with ANSI/CAN/UL2849. 250-watt hub-drive pedal assist motor that provides a quiet boost to accelerate up to 20mph with the throttle.

