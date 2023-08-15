Review: Glorious Model I 2 Wireless gives ultralight, customizable 9-button design [Video]

The latest mouse from Glorious skips its typical release schedule by both cutting the cord and jumping directly to the next generation. The Model I 2 Wireless packs the same customizable ergonomic bones as the original Model I but also has a few notable updates including the $100 Gen 2 wireless price tag. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

Model I 2 Wireless overview

As expected, the Model I 2 Wireless is the cord-cutting variant of the ergonomic-shaped mouse. It’s a right-hand shape that features a large thumb rest, four left-side thumb buttons, and a sloped top for a more comfortable shape.

Additionally, like Glorious’ other mice, the Model I 2 Wireless is lightweight coming in at just 75g. While not as light as some ergonomic 5-button mice like the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro at just 63g, for a full-sized 9-button mouse with a thumb rest and bright RGB, 75g is very lightweight. Of course, opting for the cable will save even more weight with the original Model I weighing 69g.

On the hardware side of things, the Model I 2 Wireless is using the BAMF 2.0 26k optical sensor. Also found in the Model O 2 Wireless we reviewed in March of this year, this sensor packs a max DPI of 26,000 and 50G max acceleration.

Comfort & Ergonomics

I never got my hands on the wired Model I but with the Model I 2 Wireless, Glorious has nailed shape and comfort. It is a very comfortable mouse for my hand size and grip. I use a 1-3-1 grip with my middle finger resting over the scroll wheel which is different from most users. I had no issues using this mouse when playing Battlefield 2042.

Measuring 129mm long, the Model I 2 Wireless is meant primarily for palm and claw grips. The 42mm height with an ergonomic hump makes it comfortable for my grip style. Small ambidextrous-shaped mice are very popular for most pro players, but personally, I prefer an ergonomic shape. I use my mice for gaming and productivity and I appreciate having an ergo mouse when it comes to editing videos.

Model I 2 Wireless: Video

Model I 2 Wireless: Side Buttons

One of the major differences between this mouse and the Model O and Model D mice is the additional thumb buttons on the side of the Model I 2 Wireless. Typically, most FPS-focused ambidextrous mice have just two buttons on the left side. The Model I, though, has four buttons.

Three buttons across the top give a customizable layout for gaming. The lower thumb button has a larger shape and often times in other mice is used as a DPI clutch or some sort of modifier. Through the Glorious Core app, though, that functionality can be fully customized to different inputs.

Additionally, the Model I 2 Wireless has a trick up its sleeve – five additional modular magnetic buttons. Two of the thumb buttons can be swapped to a different shape or covered with a flat plate that deactivates the button entirely.

The great thing about this for the lower thumb button is that it can bring the curve of the button further back or forward depending on what is most comfortable for the user. I found the shape with the more exaggerated curve to be the most comfortable for me.

Unfortunately, there was a small issue with the white version of the Model I 2 Wireless that was sent to me. There were duplicates of one of the swappable buttons which also meant that it was missing the fourth design.

The black version of the mouse had four total designs for the thumb button with the last being the flat piece.

My concern here is that it makes me worried about the quality control of the mice. Granted, this was a piece sent out for review before the mouse was officially launched and I imagine it’s either a one-off mistake or something that’s easy to fix but it is concerning.

Split main buttons

One big update over the original wired Model I mouse is that Glorious has implemented its split main button design for this 2nd generation. This design is consistent with the second generation of the Model O. Ultimately, Glorious explains this delivers consistent crisp tactility without double-clicks or pre-travel and so far in my testing they feel great.

Audibly, it is a very crispy click that is quite loud. There is barely any wiggle on the mouse 1 and 2 buttons with minimal pre-travel. So far, mouse clicks have felt crisp and responsive. Pressing the mouse buttons does require a little bit more force than the Deathadder V3 Pro that I’m used to but I never found it too heavy for me. It is a sharper and crisper click.

Model I 2 Wireless: Scroll wheel

The scroll wheel has a stepped design that has a fair bit of resistance. Personally, I like this design. As a 1-3-1 grip user where my middle finger is always hovering over the scroll wheel, a firm wheel means that I don’t accidentally swap weapons mid-fight as often when playing FPS titles.

RGB, Battery life, and connectivity

As with most of Glorious’ mice, the Model I 2 Wireless has plenty of RGB. The honeycomb shell lends itself well to showing off the multiple zones as well.

In addition to the 2.4GHz dongle and the flexible ascended charging cable, the Model I 2 Wireless support Bluetooth for a little more versatility.

Battery life on Bluetooth is rated to 210 hours while flipping to 2.4GHz takes that down to 110 with RGB turned off. And flipping the RGB does drain the battery faster but it still lasts multiple days for me. I had no complaints about the battery life of the Model I 2 Wireless.

9to5Toys’ Take

Overall, the Glorious Model I 2 Wireless is a solid mouse. It’s supremely comfortable, responsive, and lightweight for a customizable 9-button mouse. To me, the $100 price point makes more sense than the Model O 2 Wireless because of the additional features in the thumb buttons and we don’t have a 1st generation wireless mouse to compare it to.

It’s considerably more affordable than the Aerox 5 Wireless from SteelSeries which is priced at $140. And it’s also much lighter than the 7-button Razer Basilisk V3 X HyperSpeed which weighs 110g. For those who want a full-featured wireless 9-button ergonomic mouse that is also lightweight, the Model I 2 Wireless is looking and feeling like a great choice.

