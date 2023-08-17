Not upgrading to iPhone 15? These ESR iPhone 14 MagSafe/kickstand cases now start from $6

We are roughly a month away from the iPhone 15 launch event, but folks not upgrading this September are in luck as iPhone 14 cases start seeing clearance pricing. ESR’s official Amazon storefront already offered some of the better budget-friendly cases at some of the lowest prices out there, but with the on-page coupons and promo code on tap here today, prices just got even lower. Now available with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, you’ll find various iPhone 14 cases from the brand starting from just $6 Prime shipped, including kickstand models, clear covers, the camera ring variants, and more. Head below for a closer look at the deals.

ESR iPhone 14 case deals:

***Note: Be sure to clip the on-page coupons and apply code AMLEAQI8 at checkout to redeem the deals below.

Just make sure you check out the amazing new Chainsaw Man CASETiFY collection while you’re at it. Featuring some sweet new designs pulled right from there popular anime, we are big fans of these CASETiFY crossover collections and this is one of the coolest yet – that Pochita AirPods case is calling my name. Take a closer look right here.

ESR Krystec MagSafe Clear Case features:

Stronger Magnetic Lock: powerful built-in magnets with 1,500 g of holding force enable faster, easier place-and-go wireless charging and a secure lock on any HaloLock or MagSafe accessory

Krystec Clear: engineered using cutting-edge techniques and made almost entirely from never-yellowing, ultra-clear polycarbonate, this is the longest-lasting, clearest way to show off your phone

Military-Grade Protection: powerful, 360° defense against drops and bumps via shock-absorbing corners and polymer bottom edge, with raised screen edges and Camera Guard lens frame to prevent scratches

Comfortable Grip: thin coating of polymer around the sides gives you a better, firmer hold while providing enhanced shock absorption

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!