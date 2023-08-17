Review: Nomad launches new 130W 3-port USB-C charger with adaptive GaN power

Nomad today is launching its most capable charger to date, with its new 130W USB-C Power Adapter. Ready to refuel your entire Apple kit, the new 3-port charger packs a premium build and adaptive charging tech to fully toss its 130W of power around.

Nomad 130W USB-C Power Adapter

Nomad has slowly been creeping into the wall adapter scene over the past few years with some very memorable releases. Much like how its gear is meant to go with Apple devices, Nomad is following the other company’s approach in only entering a space when it can bring something unique to the table. We’d already seen that with its novel 30W charger that sported a transparent design, and now the company is back with something entirely more powerful.

Clocking in as its fourth USB-C charger, the new Nomad 130W USB-C Power Adapter also happens to arrive as its most powerful model yet. It packs much of the same design as we’ve seen from the previous installments in the lineup, just with a far larger build to accommodate its 3-port USB-C design.

As powerful as 130W is for a wall adapter, it really is nothing new from the world of chargers. But what really sets this new release apart from other models on the marker is that each port can dish out 100W on its own.

Nomad then leverages its own GaN circuitry in order to pull off some charging wizardry. The company’s ProCharge feature automatically reroutes power between the ports to make sure your gear is getting its most efficient charging rates. You can plug in all of your gear, and regardless of which ports you use, you’ll be able to have everything charge up as fast as it should. Doesn’t matter if it’s three M2 Pro MacBooks, an assortment of your Apple EDC, or even something like Anker’s new 250W portable power bank – everything just takes turns and will be charged up.

Here’s a closer look at how the 130W of power gets split based on what you have plugged into which port:

With top-high speed port and either bottom port in use, top high-speed port delivers 100W and either of the bottom ports deliver 30W

With middle and bottom ports in use, each port delivers 65W

With all three ports in use, top high-speed port delivers 70W and middle and bottom port provide 30W each

Size is another biggie with the Nomad 130W USB-C Power Adapter. I recently just picked up a new 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro, and the included charging adapter reminds me just how good we have it with these third-party brands. Nomad’s new release clocks in at just a bit smaller, but manages to deliver two extra ports and plenty of extra power. So while it is a pretty big power adapter in its own right, the charger at least backs that with the juice to make up for it – unlike a certain Cupertino company.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Nomad sent over its new 130W USB-C charger for me to check out, and I’ve been using it for most of this week so far. Right out of the box, and I am surprised by just how premium of a build this is. This is hardly my first Nomad release, but it certainly has to be the most well-made charging block I have ever used. So very strong first impressions being made here.

The only real downside to having all of this power in a wall adapter form factor is that it is ultimately a bit heavy. If you have loose outlets on your wall receptacle, this charger might have a hard time staying in. Part of me wishes that Nomad had gone with the design we’ve seen from other chargers of this caliber, where the charging block is paired with a cable instead of just plugging right into the wall.

But going with this more simple build does mean it’s going to be the perfect solution to travel in a way that something a bit more permanent wouldn’t be. I’ve been loving having Satechi’s new 200W USB-C charger on my nightstand over the past few months, but it is never something I would really consider bringing with me on a trip. Nomad’s new 130W USB-C Power Adapter, on the other hand, is very much up to that task, and will easily be a staple in my future travel setup.

