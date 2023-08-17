Pokémon announces next Scarlet and Violet TCG expansion with Paradox Rift

The Pokémon Company today is announcing the latest expansion to its trading card game. Marking the next expansion to the Scarlet and Violet TCG, Paradox Rift will be launching with a number of firsts for the collection when it hits stores in November.

Next Pokémon TCG expansion launches with Paradox Rift

As the fifth installment of expansions to the Scarlet and Violet era of the Pokemon TCG, Paradox Rift arrives as the next set. It’ll be continuing to feature Pokémon and trainers from the Paldea region, while also carrying on the momentum of Tera EX cards that were first introduced this month with Obsidian Flames (full review right here).

As of now, we know that there will be 182 unique cards in the set, but that is before all of the secret rares. There will be the usual mix of full art Pokémon TCG releases and all-new trainer cards, with the final two Elite Four members getting the spotlight for Paradox Rift. We last saw Ryme and Poppy get the spotlight, and now it is Larry and Rika’s turn – but more on my excitement about finally getting my beloved ground-type trainer below.

As you can probably gather from the name, TCG Paradox Rift will be heavily focused on the new Paradox versions of iconic Pokémon. Salamence’s prehistoric alter ego Roaring Moon will be one of the highlights, alongside Gardevoir and her futurist counterpart Iron Valiant getting much of the same love.

Noteworthy cards from the expansion include:

13 Pokémon ex and seven Tera Pokémon ex

34 illustration rare Pokémon

15 special illustration rare Pokémon and Supporter cards

28 ultra rare full-art etched Pokémon ex and Supporter cards

Seven hyper rare gold etched cards

Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will be officially launching later this fall. It lands on November 3, and will be available in the usual formats. There’s the fan-favorite Elite Trainer Box, which comes supplemented by the larger Booster Box. The Pokémon Company is also continuing to release the smaller collection of six booster packs, too.

9to5Toys’ Take

My prayers have been answered. Thank you, Pokémon Company, for finally releasing a Rika card. It only took five expansions to the Scarlet and Violet TCG, but it has finally happened! As of now, we can only see what the base trainer card for her will be, but we should be getting one of the full art treatment, too.

The rest of the set is also looking very promising! I love that we’re getting several different Elite Trainer Box designs, with some entirely new cards also making the cut.

