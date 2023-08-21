Today’s Android game and app deals: Siralim Ultimate, LIMBO, MONOPOLY, and more

Justin Kahn -
Siralim Ultimate

Monday afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below the fold. Alongside the Google Play software offers, we are also tracking Motorola’s all-new razr+ folding smartphone at $100 off the going rate and this ongoing deal on the OG Google Pixel Stand. But for right now, it’s all about the apps including titles like MONOPOLY, Neo Monsters, Siralim Ultimate, LIMBO, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Siralim Ultimate features:

Siralim Ultimate is a monster-catching, dungeon-crawling RPG with a ridiculous amount of depth. Summon over 1200 different creatures and travel through randomly generated dungeons to acquire resources, new creatures, and loot. If you’re looking to compare Siralim Ultimate to other games, you might think of it as Pokemon meets Diablo, or more accurately, Dragon Warrior Monsters meets Path of Exile.

