Trimming made easy with Greenworks’ 24V 12-inch Cordless Compact Chainsaw for $102

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 24V 12-inch Brushless Cordless Compact Chainsaw for $102.10 shipped. Down from its usual $200, this 49% discount is the lowest price we have seen for this product, matching previous markdowns. As with all Greenworks tools, this chainsaw is designed to be easily used – a simple push button start is all you need, no gas or fumes, no carburetor, no spark plug, no starter rope, no problems! It features a 12-inch chain and bar with low kick-back, making it a perfect tool for homeowners and occasional users. Its 24V brushless motor provides twice as much torque and the 4Ah batteries are able to keep the chainsaw running to make up to 85 cuts per charge. It also comes with a scabbard and a charger giving you everything you’ll need to finish the job.

If you’re strapped for cash, then consider the Greenworks 10.5 Amp 14-Inch Corded Chainsaw for $75. It isn’t battery powered like the model above, but for nearly half the price, along with the use of an extension cord, it’s definitely still worth consideration.

If you’re looking to keep within the Greenworks Tools family, you can check through our extensive coverage of the brand here, like the Greenworks 48V 16-inch Brushless Cordless Chainsaw, a more powerful and longer-lasting model of the above deal. Or if you’re looking to diversify your brands, Sun Joe has plenty of quality tools available and on sale, as well as BLACK + DECKER. You can also check out our recent coverage of SKIL PWR CORE products.

Greenworks 24V 12-inch Brushless Cordless Chainsaw Features:

The Greenworks 24V 12-inch Chainsaw comes with a 4Ah battery and charger. The brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation, and longer motor life. The 12-inch bar and chain are lightweight and easy to use, making it the perfect chainsaw for homeowners needing to take care of light-duty pruning and trimming tasks. Easy electric start means no starter rope and no gas fumes. Maintenance is kept to a minimum with the auto-oiler mechanism, and tool-less tensioning makes adjusting the chain tension easy.

