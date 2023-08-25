Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Tower of Fortune 3, NotifiNote, RGB Keyboard, more

Friday morning has arrived and before we head off into the weekend, it’s time to collect all of today’s best iOS game and app deals. Just ahead of diving into the App Store offers below, scope out this deal on Apple Pencil 2 now that it’s down to the second-best price of the year at $40 off the going rate alongside everything else in our Apple deal hub. As for the apps, highlights include titles like RGB Keyboard, Focus Traveller, Arcane Vale, Tower of Fortune 3, NotifiNote: Notification Notes, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of Friday’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: RGB Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: NotifiNote: Notification Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Focus Traveller – Flow Timer: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Funnel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Arcane Vale: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Lost Shield: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sparklite: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Pure Piano: $15 (Reg. $30)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: ScannerLens: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Remote KeyPad and NumPad Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Chicken Police: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 4: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Motorsport Manager Mobile 3: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Delivery From the Pain: $3.50 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Little Big Workshop: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Mirages of Winter: $1 (Reg. $5)

Tower of Fortune 3 features:

Tower of Fortune 3 is a retro style Slot/RPG. You play as a hero who must explore the legendary tower and find the way home. The third tower has been found… Some believe it holds the stairs that lead to heaven, but others says it’s the remains of an old God. After parting with his daughter and wandering through time and space for years, the Hero’s only desire is to find his way home. But to reach it, he must travel through nine bizarre worlds in the tower and unveil secrets beyond his imagination…

