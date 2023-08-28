This wireless neckband speaker from Sony features multi-point Bluetooth for $98

Amazon is offering the Sony SRS-NB10 Wireless Neckband Bluetooth Speaker for $98 shipped. Down from its usual $150, this 35% discount is the lowest price we can find for this product, matching all previous markdowns to the same price. Crafted from premium materials to be both comfortable and lightweight, this full-range speaker unit provides you with high-quality sound on a personal level. Equipped with USB-C charging, this personal speaker gives you up to 20 hours of battery life while being able to simultaneously connect to multiple devices all at once. It features a waterproof design with an upward-facing speaker, a microphone, and integrated mute button for easy use during work calls and multi-tasking moments.

If you’re more in the market for a reliable portable speaker, Amazon is also offering the JBL Go 3 for $40. This compact speaker gives you surprisingly grand audio with a punchy bass, and easily streams audio from your phone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device. Its battery can last up to five hours on a single charge, while its dustproof and waterproof body ensures that those hours can be spent anywhere and everywhere.

And if you’re looking to stay in the Sony family for your speaker needs, check out our recent coverage of the SRS-XE300 Bluetooth Portable Speaker. With its line-shaped diffuser and X-balanced speakers, you’ll receive clear, distortion-free sound evenly distributed across a wide space. Its waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof design, alongside its 24-hour battery life, will ensure that your music, podcast, or audiobook never ends prematurely.

Sony Wireless Neckband Bluetooth Speaker Features:

Packed with technology to work from home with dedicated mute, volume, and power buttons.Waterproof : Yes

Crafted from premium materials to be comfortable and lightweight, Full-range speaker unit provides high-quality personal sound

Excellent sound quality from a full range upward-facing speaker unit

Speak and be heard with Precise Voice Pickup Technology

Integrated mute button for ease of use during work calls

Up to 20 hours of battery life with USB-C quick charging

Connect to multiple devices at once with multi-point connection

Easily connect to your devices via Bluetooth

IPX4 Splash-resistant design

