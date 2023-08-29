Time is running out to save up to $700 on e-bikes in this Rad Power Bikes summer sale

Time is running out to save in the Rad Power Bikes end of summer clearance event. With a series of e-bike discounts set to close at the end of the month, this is your last week to lock-in as much as $700 in savings across a collection of the brand’s popular EVs. While you’ll want to shop the entire collection of markdowns right here, a favorite is putting the RadRunner Plus Electric Utility Bike in the spotlight. Marked down for one of the very first times, you can now score this one for $1,749. Normally fetching $1,999, you’re now looking at the best discount of the year at $250 off. It does come within $50 of the all-time low from last fall, but is the best we’ve seen since.

Back when we first reviewed the RadRunner Plus, we walked away quiet impressed, calling it one of the most capable electric bicycles we’ve taken for a spin. As for how that actually stacks up, you’re looking at a 750W motor that can carry 300 pounds of gear at a time; be it groceries from the store or another rider on the rear seat. There’s an over 45-mile range with a 20MPH top speed, as well. The 7-speed drivetrain and front suspension adds to the experience, though my favorite aspect has to be the retro stylings that give the RadRunner Plus its distinct look. Head below for more.

Alongside the RadRunner Plus that’s headlining the savings as a particularly uncommon markdown, the savings also continue over to a series of other e-bikes. All discounted to some of the best prices of the year, if not all-time lows in their own right, the savings are live through the next few weeks.

We have a fresh assortment of markdowns this week up for grabs in our Green Deals guide, as well. Including far more than just EVs, the savings carry over to tools for getting ready to wind down summer and far more. But the best of these deals has to be on GoTrax’s new Everest Electric Dirt Bike. If you’re loving the look of the Hover-1 Altai Pro e-bike but want something that takes the same concept a bit further, this new release arrives with the ability to hit 50 MPH speeds and is now on sale for the first time at $500 off.

RadRunner Plus Electric Utility Bike features:

Perfect for errands, perfect for fun, this electric utility bike comes fully-loaded with exclusive accessories to elevate your everyday experiences. The passenger package invites you to bring a friend for the ride, while the premium headlight gives you the confidence to hit the road any time.

