LEGO Ideas Orient Express slated to launch on November 1 with 2,500 bricks and $300 price tag

Late last year, the LEGO Ideas team announced that we’d be seeing an iconic locomotive getting the brick-built treatment in the near future. Today, confirmation of when we’re going to see the Ideas Orient Express hit store shelves has arrived, as 9to5Toys can now share what to expect from the latest fan-inspired creation that’s launching in November.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

LEGO Ideas Orient Express train coming soon

Arriving later this fall as LEGO set number 21344, the new Orient Express will be the largest iconic train to get the brick-built treatment. LEGO locomotives are some of the most popular sets of all-time, but it has been a few years since we’ve seen the Creator Expert line expanded. Now the Ideas team is stepping in to give LEGO conductors some love with a massive new set coming later this year.

The new LEGO Orient Express was first voted in by fans back in October of last year, and just a year later will be hitting store shelves. The set is slated to arrive on November 1 with the $299.99 price tag and will be compatible with your typical LEGO railroad track pieces.

As for how a set of that caliber stacks up, the build will include 2,540 pieces and assembles the sleek 1930s locomotive with a green color scheme. Alongside the train engine itself, there’s also the coal car and a passenger car behind it. At least in the fan-submitted model. There’s likely to be some kind of display stand for the set, forgoing the usual inclusion of an actual track to run this set around on.

We’re also unsure if the kit will be motorized at this time. The LEGO Group will likely build the Orient Express in a way that you will be able to hook a motor up to it, but whether one is included in the box remains to be seen. There’s still 5 months until we’ll be seeing this set end up on store shelves, so some of the specifics won’t be revealed until closer to launch.

You can learn all about the fan-submitted model over on the LEGO Ideas page for the upcoming set. We also previously detailed more about the Orient Express in our coverage of the LEGO Ideas review round from last fall.

What’s next from LEGO Ideas in 2023

Today’s news also comes just a week after the LEGO Group, and its Ideas division announced that Jaws would be getting the brick-built treatment. So while the Orient Express may be the latest LEGO Ideas set to be confirmed to be coming in 2023, there’s still more to look forward to from the theme.

As for what’s left from the LEGO Ideas theme in 2023, there are two other creations we still need to see hit store shelves before the new locomotive, let alone next year’s Jaws kit arrive. The LEGO Insects build that arrives as set number 21342 is still set for a September release, which will be joined by a fall debut of the LEGO Hocus Pocus set that should be coming sometime before October. We know that set number 21431 will retail for $199.99 when it does hit the scene, and will come with 2,316 pieces. We previously detailed all of the 2023 LEGO Ideas kits, which offers some extra insight into what the fan-made side of the catalog looks like throughout the rest of the year.

See more Will you be buying the LEGO Ideas Orient Express? — TidBricks (@TidBricks) June 7, 2023

Will you be buying the LEGO Ideas Orient Express when it launches in November? Let us know in the comments below or over on Twitter.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!