Bose Week sale live at up to $200 off: QuietComfort Earbuds II, speakers, much more

Justin Kahn -
HeadphonesPortable Bluetooth SpeakersHome TheaterBose
$200 off From $95

The Bose Week sale is now live in celebration of Labor Day weekend. The sale event runs from now through September 4, 2023 and features a range of its popular noise cancelling headphones, speakers, home theater gear, smart glasses, and more. The deals start from $95 shipped and deliver up to $200 in savings. Headlined by its latest model in-ear wireless buds known as the QuietComfort Earbuds II (get a closer look in our launch coverage), you’ll also find solid offers on its world-class ANC over-ears cans, portable Bluetooth speakers, and sound bars, as well as some interesting bundle offers combining speakers and headphones alongside its fabric case cover. Head below for a closer look at the deals. 

Bose Memorial Day headphone deals:

Bose speaker deals:

Bose home theater deals:

Bose Frames smart glasses:

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II features:

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are a sleek, versatile musical companion designed to fit you and everything you do. Engineered with pioneering CustomTune sound calibration technology, these wireless earbuds intelligently personalize the noise cancellation and sound performance to fit your ears, so you get the world’s best noise cancellation and deep, immersive sound with powerful base whether you’re at home or on the go. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone,…
Home Theater Bose

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Leviton level 2 EV charger sees second discount fall to...
Today’s best Android app deals: Wreckfest, Aporka...
UGREEN debuts new 100W GaN charging station with foldin...
Eve’s energy strip gives you HomeKit support at s...
Sun Joe electric pressure washer hits $200 in New Green...
Brand new Mario Red Edition Switch OLED console now up ...
Anova’s 2023 touchscreen Precision sous-vide cook...
Twelve South’s annual Labor Day sale live with di...
Load more...
Show More Comments