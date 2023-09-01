Land a PlayStation 5 disc version console for $500 with a $75 gift card attached, more

If you don’t want to score the new Spider-Man 2 bundle that is now back in-stock at Amazon, Dell is offering the standard issue disc version PlayStation 5 console at $499.99 with a $75 gift card attached. Regularly $500 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is a $575 value, the best deal we can find on the standard model, and a match for our previous mention. Dell is shipping a brand new unit with the same accessories and warranty as buying it straight from PlayStation or otherwise. Head below for a deal on the Final Fantasy XVI bundle and more.

You’ll also find the PlayStation 5 FINAL FANTASY XVI bundle on sale at Best buy for $509.99 shipped, down from the regular $560 price tag. Again, this is the same disc version as you would get anywhere with $40 in savings and a copy of the new FINAL FANTASY XVI included in the package. If you don’t think you’ll make good use of the Dell gift card above and want a copy of the latest Final Fantasy game, this is a notable option.

As we mentioned above the Spider-Man 2 bundle is back in-stock alongside the Spider-Man 2 DualSense controller (if you’re fast) as well.

Pre-orders on the new PS5 Portal handheld player are also live and here’s this month’s upcoming PlayStation Plus freebies as well as details on the official price increases for Sony’s subscription service.

PlayStation 5 console features:

Stunning Games – Marvel at incredible graphics and experience new PS5 features.

Breathtaking Immersion – Discover a deeper gaming experience with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D Audio technology.

Lightning Speed – Harness the power of a custom CPU, GPU, and SSD with Integrated I/O that rewrite the rules of what a PlayStation console can do.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!