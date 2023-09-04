Insta360 Flow iPhone Gimbal sees only second discount to new $146 all-time low

Amazon is now offering the Insta360 Flow iPhone and Android Gimbal for $146 shipped. Normally fetching $159, this is one of the very first chances to save and a new all-time low. It beats the previous discount from back in July by an extra $51, and lands as the second-ever chance to save. Deemed one of our favorite iPhone gimbals on the market, you can now score the Insta360 Flow at an even better price. It delivers a foldable design that packs all of the bells and whistles like an extending selfie stick, built-in tripod, and support for a wide variety of smartphones from Apple, Google, and other top manufacturers. There’s 3-axis stabilization for actually keeping your shots silky smooth, with AI subject tracking, person identification, and 12 hours of usage per charge. Our hands-on review walks you through what to expect.

As far as the latest from DJI is concerned, the company refreshed its smartphone accessory lineup with an all-new gimbal stabalizer. Delivering a more affordable model that still arrives with many of the latest features, the new DJI Osmo Mobile SE still delivers silky smooth video recording from your iPhone or Android smartphone. It’s backed by ActiveTrack 5.0, as well as improved battery life and a lighter build to complement that new $109 price tag.

Just don’t forget that we’re still tracking a $150 discount on the GoPro HERO 11 Black. Now dropping down to an all-time low, you can bring home the company’s latest action camera for less at $349. While it’s not going to stabilize the camera on your smartphone, it’ll give you an entirely different piece of kit for your shooting setup.

Next-gen, AI-powered tracking. Keep subjects in frame and in focus with unmatched accuracy and flexibility. Person re-identification, zoom tracking, slow motion tracking, and more. Your phone footage has never looked so smooth. Flow’s 3-axis gimbal stabilization cancels out the shakes in your footage, from dawn to dusk. Everything you need to create on the go, all in one handy device. Get the perfect angle, set up stationary shots, or charge your phone.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!