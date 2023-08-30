Flexispot Q8 Comhar Pro: A welcomed upgrade to my YouTube studio setup [Video]

While I work on putting together a full “behind the screens” tour of my YouTube studio, I wanted to call out a particular piece I recently added. I’ve used Flexispot desks in the past and use one for my main editing setup, but adding the Flexispot Q8 Comhar Pro feature-packed standing desk as an additional main angle and b-roll table has been a welcomed improvement to my workflow. It’s not all perfect, though. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

Flexispot Q8 overview

Flexispot has a base and a Pro version of this Comhar desk. The Pro is referred to as the Q8. At $699, the Q8 is considerably more expensive than the $399 base model, but it has a lot of upgrades. Thanks to its twin motors, the Q8 has twice the load capacity at 220 pounds, up from the 110-pound capacity of the base model. Additionally, the Q8 takes the desktop width up to 55 inches from the 48-inch base desktop.

The Q8 also includes upgrades like wireless charging, a cable tray, and a larger drawer.

By my measurements, the Q8 desk can go down to 23.5 inches with a maximum height of 49 inches.

Loaded with upgrades

Typically, there are plenty of a-la-carte upgrades available for standing desks. With the Comhar Q8, though, Flexispot added those to a base package, making for a feature-packed height-adjustable desk.

First off, there are plenty of power options. Mainly, you’ll notice the wireless charging pad built into the bamboo desktop. Just place a Qi-compatible device on top of the wireless charging logo.

Flexispot Q8: Video

Secondly, next to the controls, there are USB-A and USB-C ports that offer additional charging options.

At the front of the desk is a drawer that helps keep desktop clutter to a minimum. Personally, I don’t often choose desks with drawers because that typically means the desktop is thicker than drawer-less variants. That can cause issues with the arms of chairs and with mounting accessories like monitor arms, sim-racing wheels, or other items that clamp to a desktop. With this alternate setup that I use as a standing test bench and as a main angle for many of my videos, it’s a welcomed addition. I can store my unboxing tools, keyboard, mouse, and mousepad in the drawer and pull them out when needed.

Underneath the desk are guards for covering cables as well as a cable tray that sits in the back to help clean up clutter. It can hold a power strip, so there is a single power cable running down from the desk.

Flexispot Q8: In-use

All together, the Flexispot Q8 has been a great addition to my YouTube studio. It provides another angle when I don’t want to use my main editing desk as the background and looks good doing it. The light desktop looks great in videos.

As a B-roll table, I love being able to quickly and easily adjust the height of the desk.

When testing products like computers and monitors, it’s great to have a desk dedicated to setting up those units that I can just walk up to and quickly get to work.

At standing height, there can be a small amount of wiggle. It is a two-legged design which lends itself to this. Personally, it’s always been minor, and I can easily live with it.

Drawbacks

There are a couple of cons with the Flexispot Q8, though. Firstly, the bamboo desktop is beautiful but also soft – it’s quite easy to put dents and marks on it. Flexispot is forward about that and recommends using caution, but unfortunately, I still ended up denting the surface while setting up the desk.

Occasionally, when I press one of the pre-programmed buttons to adjust the height, the desk will stop mid-adjustment and go the opposite direction – like it hit some interference. It doesn’t happen all the time and has never happened on my other Flexispot desks, but it is an occasional issue with this one.

The other thing that bugs me about the Comhar Q8 that might not bother everyone is the touch capacitive buttons. I much prefer the controls of other Flexispot desks that I have. There are physical buttons that are easier to find and press. The buttons on the Flexispot Q8 work fine but just don’t feel as good, in my opinion.

I also wish that the cable tray was longer. It’s nice to have something underneath to help keep things clean, but I still end up with cables hanging down toward the middle of the desk. If the tray went further left and right, that would help to clean things up even more.

9to5Toys’ Take

Flexispot continues to be one of our favorite brands when it comes to ergonomic office gear. It strikes a great balance between price and features. There are higher-quality standing desks out there, but they typically carry a much higher price tag.

While it can be nice to choose your own upgrades for a standing desk, there is something very convenient about a package with many upgrades built in, like the drawer, wireless charger, and cable tray.

