Beats Studio Buds+ fall to $100 all-time lows in like-new condition (Reg. $170)

Woot is now offering the all-new Beats Studio Buds+ Earbuds for $99.99 shipped in Grade A refurbished condition. Available across all three styles – yes even the shiny new clear – today’s offer lands from the usual $170 price tag you’d pay for a new pair over at Amazon. It’s $70 off, beating our previous mention by $30, and marking a new all-time low. Beats Studio Buds+ just launched back in May and arrive as the latest true wireless listening experience from Beats. Notable features include improved ANC and transparency modes, which are complemented by upgraded microphones and the slick designed build. There’s 36 hours of listening for good measure, and everything else you can read about in our hands-on review. Though the biggest reason many have been eyeing up these new earbuds is the transparent casing.

Speaking a bit more to what Grade A refurbished condition means from Woot, these are practically like new. So if you’re worried about getting a gross pair of earbuds in the mail, Here’s what the company has to say specifically.

Hey, you there! These items have been inspected and guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage, which is not noticeable when the device is held at arm’s length & have successfully passed a full diagnostic test which ensures like-new functionality.

Although since we’re talking about headphones, the all-new Beats Studio Pro are an essential to mention. Thanks to their very first discount, the new ANC cans arrive with $100 in savings alongside a capable feature set centered around Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking at $249. I just bought a pair of these with the discount, and have been impressed so far by the sound quality and how well the active noise cancellation works.

Beats Studio Buds+ features:

Beats’ custom acoustic engine delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls. Hear what you want with two distinct listening modes: personalized Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode. More music, less charging with up to 36 hours of listening time. Enhanced compatibility with one-touch pairing and a robust set of native Apple and Android features. Find your fit with four pairs of silicone tip sizes to fit a wider range of ears. The tips create a comfortable seal for the best acoustic performance while keeping noise out.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!