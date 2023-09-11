ASUS begins shipping new Evangelion PC cooler, motherboard, and other Asuka-themed accessories

One of last year’s biggest gaming collaborations had the folks over at ASUS ROG teaming up with Studio Kara to launch a collection of Evangelion-themed battlestation upgrades. The purple and green accessories are now getting some new additions to the lineup, as the two companies join forces again to debut a new series of ASUS ROG Evangelion PC components.

ASUS debuts new Evangelion Unit 02 Asuka collection

Asuka strikes! Or, at least the second child is joining the ASUS ROG Evangelion collection with a series of new accessories that arrive with her iconic red and orange color scheme. The lineup was previously announced a few weeks ago, and now today, we’re seeing the first debuts hitting store shelves.

Leading the way is the centerpiece of any new gaming PC setup, with the Maximus Z790 HERO EVA-02 motherboard arriving at $699.99. This higher-end motherboard rocks the ATX standard and is the same as the company’s standard release. Well, except for the design. It has the same Eva-inspired design as all of the other gear in the lineup, sporting some Eva Unit 02 iconography to go alongside a glyph of Asuka herself.

Next up is a themed liquid cooling rig. The ASUS ROG Ryujin III 360 cooler features three 120mm fans with RGB lighting installed and some other flare. On top of just fitting the ASUS Evangelion collection’s theming with a red and orange design, there’s also a 3.5-inch display built into the CPU block that you can customize with PC stats and more. But the obvious choice to me would be booting up an animation from Evangelion to really make the most of the $399.99 price tag.

Last up, the collection rounds out with a Herclux graphics card holder. While we’re still waiting on the RTX GPU itself from the lineup, you can at least secure the companion accessory that comes themed around one of the displays in NERV HQ with the expect Asuka theming in tow. It’s more of a cosmetic release compared to the motherboard and cooler but is only $49 right now on Amazon.

Today’s launches only apply to some of the new gear from ASUS ROG. There’s a whole collection of Evangelion gear themed around Asuka’s signature Unit 02 – like the priced RTX 4090 GPU and an even swankier case – all of which is detailed over at the official ASUS site. We still don’t know how much some of the releases will actually retail for, so stay tuned for the full rollout of the collection.

But if you’re more of a Shinji fan, you can still buy some of the releases from the original ASUS ROG Evangelion collection. Also live courtesy of Amazon, there’s even some discounts on the following PC components and peripherals:

