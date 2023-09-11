Jackery’s Explorer 300 sees 35% discount to lowest price on Amazon for $229 (Reg. $350)

Amazon is offering the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 for $229 shipped. Down from $350, this 35% discount is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. It currently sits $10 above the all-time low direct from the manufacturer’s website, as well as $10 above our previous mention back in July. It also sits $45 under the current going used price. This 300W (500W peak) power station comes with a 293Wh capacity, and is able to provide power for up to six devices. It is able to fully recharge in up to four hours via a wall outlet, around 4.5 hours via a car port, and around 5.5 hours from a Jackery SolarSaga 100W solar panel (sold separately). It features two AC ports, one USB-A port, two USB-C port, and a car port.

Amazon is also offering the above power station along with a 100W SolarSaga panel for $519, after clipping the on-page $80 off coupon. With the included solar panel, you’ll be able to charge your power station while off-grid in up to six hours. It weighs 7 pounds, is foldable, and is designed with handles to make transport simple and easy.

You can also check out our recent coverage of the bigger and badder Jackery Explorer 3000 Portable Power Station. With a much more vast 3,024Wh capacity and a massive 3,000W power output, this station is able to support 99% of appliances for all your off-grid needs.

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 Features:

Recharge up to 80% in 2 hours via wall outlet and USB-C simultaneously

Safe and steady 300W power with 2 AC outlets and 293Wh lithium battery

Powers up to 6 devices like drones, laptops and cameras

Compatible with Jackery SolarSaga 100 solar panel for green power

Includes Explorer 300 station, AC adapter, car charger and user guide

