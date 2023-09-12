LEGO’s 5,400-piece UCS Venator officially revealed ahead of October 1 release date

Last Friday, we got a first look at the new LEGO UCS Venator. Today, those blurry photos are being supplemented with an official look at the latest Ultimate Collectors Series set from the Star Wars universe. So go admire the largest kit of the year from a galaxy far, far away below the fold.

LEGO UCS Venator officially revealed

The wait is coming to an end. Builders will finally be able to score the LEGO UCS Venator at long last come next month, and now we know exactly what’s in store. The latest addition to the UCS collection will be arriving with 5,374 parts as set number 75367.

Now that we actually have better photos of the upcoming set, we can get a real feel for its massive size. The set will be clocking in at roughly the same dimensions as the existing UCS Star Destroyer, at 43 inches long and 12.5 inches tall. Every inch then is packed with detail, with the new photos really showing off how great the red accenting looks on the otherwise grey haul. There’s also a better look at the 20th anniversary Clone Wars brick on the base, not to mention the hanger on the side with the miniature Republic Gunship.

One correction worth noting is that the price has updated from our initial report. The LEGO UCS Venator will clock in at $649.99 when it does hit store shelves in October, rather than the $599.99 MSRP we originally noted. It will be launching on October 1 for LEGO Insiders/VIP, with an official debut for everyone a few days later on October 4. It’s now officially listed on LEGO.com. Go check it out!

9to5Toys’ Take

October can’t get here soon enough. The past few days have been entirely dominated by the leak of the UCS Venator, at least in the LEGO world, and now we can all collectively geek out on the higher resolution photos shared today.

Our fans specifically seem very excited about the new LEGO UCS Venator (75367), too. Over on our Twitter (X), we ran a poll asking builders if they would be buying the new Star Wars sets. The final verdict was as apparent as possible, with 80% of our readers who chimed in saying they’d be bringing the new Republic ship to their fleet come October 1.

