Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming 5,400-piece UCS Venator

We’ve been waiting for an official look at the final LEGO Star Wars set of 2023, and tonight it is finally here. The LEGO UCS Venator (75367) won’t be releasing until sometime in October, but now we have a first look at what the year’s largest kit from a galaxy far, far away looks like.

LEGO’s new UCS Venator has been revealed!

Found at an airport LEGO store, tonight we can share a first look at what the upcoming fall LEGO UCS Star Wars set will look like. It has been a long year of reporting on what many builders have been asking for for years. What was first a hard to believe report from April Fools’ Day has turned into a bonafide set, with the UCS Venator actually appearing in the flesh plastic.

LEGO UCS Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser will stack up to 5,374 pieces and arrives as set number 75367. It’ll be sporting all of the usual flair from an Ultimate Collectors Series set, with a black stand to go alongside a printed display plaque. Something special about this build is that it will also have a 20th anniversary Clone Wars brick on the base, similar with what we saw with the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi.

The ship itself arrives with the attack cruiser’s signature design that predates the even more iconic Star Destroyer. There’s a fair amount of red accenting to make the main grey design a bit more exciting, with a pair of Republic insignias on either side of the haul. It has the signature dual command bridge design, with some lovely thrusters on the back.

As far as dimensions go, this set will be very similar to the UCS Star Destroyer from a few years back. Both sets will clock in at 43 inches long, though the LEGO UCS Venator will only stand 12.5 inches tall. That compares to the Imperial version that is a bit taller at 17 inches. All in all, a model that builders should be very happy with!

Also in true UCS spirit, the set will include a pair of minifigures. And oh what minifigs they are! At long last, we’ll be seeing the return of a Phase II Captain Rex. This will only be the second time we’ve seen this version of the character. Though he is being updated from the previous design, with a look taken straight out of the final season of The Clone Wars. Rex will have a cloth pauldron on his shoulder, but a printed on kama on his legs. His head will feature a printed bandage from the scene where the trooper gets his inhibitor chip removed.

There’s also Admiral Yularen, who will also be exclusive to the set. We’re still waiting on a better photo of them, but given that this set showed up on actual store shelves, it shouldn’t be long until someone posts higher resolution photos.

Official arriving sometime in October!

The LEGO UCS Venator (75367) will be debuting sometime in October and it will retail for $599.99. We’re not entirely sure when the official reveal will be, but looking to last year’s debut of the UCS Razor Crest should give us something of an idea of what to expect. The Razor Crest was first leaked by us on Tuesday, September 22 – only to see an official reveal a few days later on September 26.

Stay turned for all of the coverage on this set's official release.

