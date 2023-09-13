Mous ultra-protective wood/leather iPhone 15 cases, without all of the bulk, are now live

Next up in our string of coverage is the 2023 Mous iPhone 15 case collection. The brand is well known for creating seriously protective cases that don’t look overly thick and industrial – you maybe have seen one of its many YouTube commercials where someone throws an iPhone way up into the air, bounces it off the concrete, and it comes out unscathed. We came away particularly impressed with its MagSafe iPhone wallet, and now it’s time to take a closer look at the 2023 Mous iPhone 15 case collection.

2023 Mous iPhone 15 case collection

The British brand tells us it has a “reputation for setting new benchmarks in high-performing materials, innovative functionality, and extreme tech protection.” And its latest iPhone 15 case collection is continuing that trend along with some “new levels of color, vibrancy, and diversity” by way of partnerships with artists such as Kelly Anna and Henry Fraser.

The brand also wants to remind folks of its warranty that lasts a lifetime:

We stand by our craftsmanship. Every Mous case pledges unrivalled limited lifetime warranty. Any issues? We’re always here, customer service is at our core

Here’s a closer look at the 2023 Mous iPhone 15 case collection headlined by its best-selling Limitless 5.0 and Clarity 2.0 models:

Mous Limitless 5.0 iPhone 15 Case $65

Available in Aramid Fibre, Bamboo, Black Leather, Silver Pearl, Speckle, Walnut, Atlantic Blue, and Forest Green.

Experience unparalleled protection with AiroShock.

Get your phone case MagSafe ready. Our strong magnetic connection means optimized and fast wireless charging, plus full compatibility with MagSafe accessories.

Crafted from premium Black Leather, reinforced with polycarbonate with rippled ribs for enhanced grip.

Mous Clarity 2.0 iPhone 15 Case $65

Available in Clear and Iridescent.

Experience unparalleled protection with AiroShock.

Say goodbye to unsightly yellow stains! Our clear case boasts cutting-edge UV protection and a resilient anti-scratch surface for timeless clarity.

This MagSafe compatible case has raised edges around the screen & camera.

The brand also tells us you can also get a closer look at the Mous Collabs case featuring designs from artists like Kelly Anna, Ben Eine, Henry Fraser, STORROR, and Mous In-House, via its official site.

