Today’s best Android app deals: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Towaga, Superbrothers, and more

The Wednesday collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go. The apps include Ace Attorney Trilogy, Towaga: Among Shadows, Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery, Suzy Cube, and more.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Live or Die: Survival Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Zombie Age 2 FREE (Reg. $1)
- Pyramids VR Roller Coaster FREE (Reg. $1)
- World War 3 – Tower Defense FREE (Reg. $1)
- Ace Attorney Trilogy $15 (Reg. $23)
- Towaga: Among Shadows $1 (Reg. $3)
- Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery $1 (Reg. $3)
- Soul Crusade $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- Pumped BMX 3 $1 (Reg. $4)
- Suzy Cube $1 (Reg. $4)
- The Bug Butcher $1 (Reg. $2)
- LineX Icon Pack $0.50 (Reg. $1)
More Android game and app deals still live
- Spelling Challenge PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Over The Bridge PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Cultist Simulator $2 (Reg. $6)
- Deep Space: First Contact $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Trail Boss BMX $1 (Reg. $4)
- Chameleon Run $1 (Reg. $2)
- Lumino City $1 (Reg. $5)
- Heroes of Flatlandia $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Railbound $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- Stomped! $1 (Reg. $3)
- Vera Icon Pack: shapeless icon $1 (Reg. $3)
- Vera Outline Icon Pack $1 (Reg. $3)
Ace Attorney Trilogy features:
Become a lawyer and take the stand to prove your client’s innocence in a court of law!
Enjoy rookie attorney Phoenix Wright’s first three games in the popular series, all in one package!
All 14 thrilling episodes of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Justice for All, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Trials and Tribulations are included!
With high-resolution graphics, courtroom battles never looked this beautiful!
