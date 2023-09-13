Today’s best Android app deals: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Towaga, Superbrothers, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Ace Attorney Trilogy

The Wednesday collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go alongside the best price drop of the year on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at $170 and this deal on the Google Pixel 7/Pro handsets from $449. The rest of our Android hardware deals are right here, but for now it’s on to the apps including Ace Attorney Trilogy, Towaga: Among Shadows, Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery, Suzy Cube, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at the complete list of today’s best Android app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

Ace Attorney Trilogy features:

Become a lawyer and take the stand to prove your client’s innocence in a court of law!

Enjoy rookie attorney Phoenix Wright’s first three games in the popular series, all in one package!
All 14 thrilling episodes of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Justice for All, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Trials and Tribulations are included!

With high-resolution graphics, courtroom battles never looked this beautiful!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

SUPCASE and i-Blason debut rugged iPhone 15 cases with ...
Get lifetime web hosting with unlimited domains and dat...
Arc debuts new minimalist Pulse aluminum bumper cases f...
Greenworks’ 40V 2-in-1 dethatcher and scarifier ends ...
Save $373 on NordicTrack’s commercial VU exercise...
Travel 45 miles on Schwinn’s Kettle Valley Electr...
NordicTrack Smart Rower lets you follow along on workou...
Buy two of LEGO’s Batman Mosaic on sale for $90 e...
Load more...
Show More Comments