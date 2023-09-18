Save $60 on the 15-piece multi-color Govee smart 3D wall light set at $120 shipped, more

The official Govee Amazon storefront is offering some notable deals on its smart multi-color lighting starting with the 15-piece RGBIC 3D Wall Light Glide set. Regularly $180, you can score this kit for $119.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. You’re looking at a solid $60 in savings, or $20 under the direct sale price. Today’s deal is $20 under the all-time low and $10 below the deals before that. It includes nine pieces and six corner attachments so you can arrange them on your wall however you want. Alongside music syncing action (12 different modes), they also connect with the app for smartphone control over the brightness and colors with 64 preset scene modes to suit various moods as well as compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant gear – “freely switch the colors, brightness, and lighting effects you want using simple voice commands.” More deals and details below.

More Govee smart lighting deals:

Then head over to our smart home hub for more including ongoing deals on these Matter-supported HomeKit color smart bulbs and Aqara’s new smart LED Strip T1 that has now returned to the Amazon all-time low. These offers also join the best price yet on the Philips Hue Gradient Signe Floor Lamp as well.

Govee RGBIC 3D Wall Light Glide features:

Cross-Plane 3D Placement: This wall light includes 9 standard pieces and 6 corner pieces (2 left corners, 2 right corners, 1 convex corner and 1 concave corner) to build your design. Create a centerpiece along your walls for out-of-this-world effects to enjoy with your gaming and entertainment.

Breathtaking Multicolor Lighting: Govee’s innovative RGBIC technology allows for the Glide Wall Light to display multiple colors at the same time. The LED decor add more ambiance to your gaming room, living room, bedroom, man cave, and more.

Light Up Your Music: With 12 different music modes, your playlists will move your lights seamlessly across your walls. Use the Music DreamView feature to sync the rest of Govee lights together for a home concert experience you’ll never forget.

