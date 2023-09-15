Upgrade to Matter-supported HomeKit color smart bulbs at up to 40% off: 2-pack $16, more

New Matter-supported smart home gear is all the rage these days and for good reason. It delivers a much more platform-agnostic setup, allowing all of your supported gear to be controlled from one place and we are tracking notable deals on Matter smart bulbs today. The official Linkind Amazon storefront is now offering its 2-pack and 3-pack Matter Wi-Fi smart bulbs down at $15.99 and $23.99, both with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 and $40 respectively, these are among the best prices we have tracked coming within a few bucks of the all-time lows. Delivering your usual smart home features, from multi-color action to scheduling and voice commands, they are compatible with HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Home setups. They also offer music syncing options, a dusk to dawn wake-up mode, and more. Head below for additional details.

More Matter-supported smart home gear deals:

And for the rest of this week’s smart home gear deals, you’ll want to swing by our dedicated hub where you’ll find additional offers on smart lighting, cameras, thermostats, and switches, just for starters.

Linkind Matter smart light bulb features:

Linkind Matter smart light bulbs is compatible with all Matter platforms. You can control all your smart home devices with a single app certified by Matter, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices and upgrading your privacy security without cloud services. Linkind Color-changing bulbs can last for about 22 years if used 3 hours a day and offer 5 years warranty. 9W is equivalent to a 60W incandescent light bulb, saving up to 80% energy and money. One 9W a19 smart bulb covers a room of about 54ft². No blue-Ray hazard, different from inferior LED magic bulbs, and we don’t have too eye-catching colors. 60HZ, not easy to cause visual fatigue, vision loss, migraine and other problems.

