Get a perfect view of the road with this rear view 4K dashcam, now $96 (Reg. $120)

For over a hundred years, we have relied on a humble mirror for a view behind as we drive. Isn’t it time we moved on? The 10″ 4K Rear-View Dashcam from Mesay offers a massive upgrade, with dual cameras for better visibility and high-quality recording. You can get it today for just $95.99 (Reg. $120) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Most dashcams stick to the inside of your windshield and record what happens at the front of your car. This can be useful if you ever get in an accident, but it doesn’t really help you while you’re driving.

The Mesay Rear-View Dashcam is something different. This gadget mounts over your regular rear-view mirror, and hooks up to cameras at the front and rear of your vehicle.

When you get behind the wheel, you can use the built-in 10” IPS display to get a live view from either camera. With 170º at the front and 160º at the back, you have total visibility around your car.

The display is touch sensitive, and you can easily swipe between different views. For instance, you can switch from the front to the back camera, or see the two views side by side.

That’s not all. The dashcam responds to voice control, and captures crystal-clear video both during the day and after dark. And when you come to park, the rear view will pop up complete with visual aids.

Owners love this in-car upgrade; the dashcam has an impressive 4.4 stars over on Amazon.

Order today for just $95.99 to get it today at 20% off MSRP, complete with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Prices subject to change.

