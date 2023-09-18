OtterBox debuts new Figura MagSafe cases for iPhone 15 with watercolor-inspired designs

Last week saw OtterBox debut its core collection of iPhone 15 cases, and today the brand is now back with some entirely new designs. The new OtterBox Figura iPhone 15 cases are inspired by watercolor painting and come outfitted with colorful designs to match the MagSafe support and flexible builds.

OtterBox launches new Figura cases for iPhone 15

When OtterBox first introduced us to its new iPhone 15 cases, it was just sticking with the usual designs we see year after year. Its Symmetry, Commuter, and Defender covers are hardly anything new despite receiving some minor updates for Apple’s latest. But now the brand is back to showcase its first all-new case for the iPhone 15 series.

The new OtterBox Figura series for iPhone 15 arrives across all four styles of the new smartphones. Each design comes standard with MagSafe, and draws inspiration from gouache painting – a watercolor style that blends paint with white pigment in order to make it opaque. One look at the new covers and you can clearly see the inspiration, with a slightly translucent design that wraps your handset in one of the several swirly colorways.

These OtterBox Figura iPhone 15 cases may come in different designs, but each one arrives with a soft-touch finish with a flexible material. Some of the signature inclusions for an OtterBox case of course make the cut, with raised edges around the screen and rear camera assembly, as well as the cover’s grippy finish that helps add some extra security into the mix.

Circling back to the designs, each one of the covers sports that translucent look we talked about before, with a mix of different colors. There’s fun names like Unicorn Sorbet, Berries-N-Cream, and Teaberry – each of which puts the focus on different colors like twists of blue and green, black, pink, and more.

You can buy the OtterBox Figura cases now direct from the company, with $49.95 prices tags across the collections. The covers are available for iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max, so you’re covered no matter which handset you have coming this Friday.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!